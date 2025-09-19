All Sections
European Commission approves proposal for 19th Russia sanctions package

Tetyana Vysotska, Iryna BalachukFriday, 19 September 2025, 14:00
European Commission approves proposal for 19th Russia sanctions package
Stock photo: Getty Images

The European Commission has approved the proposal for the 19th package of European Union sanctions against Russia; the contents of the package will be published on 19 September.

Source: European Pravda, citing the European Commission’s chief spokesperson, Paula Pinho

Quote: "The commission has adopted a new package of sanctions against Russia, the 19th package, and President Von der Leyen will make a statement in this regard with HRVA [EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja] Kallas this afternoon, announcing precisely this package of sanctions."

Details: The spokesperson did not specify the exact time of the presentation.

European Pravda emphasised that the 19th sanctions package must be approved by the Council of the EU. Its adoption requires unanimous support from all 27 EU member states.

Background:

  • European Pravda sources had earlier reported that the European Commission was planning to present the new Russian sanctions package on 19 September.
  • Earlier, European Pravda sources said that the presentation of the 19th package had been postponed, and the work could be completed by the end of the current week.
  • It has also been reported that the EU postponed the official presentation of the 19th package after US President Donald Trump demanded tougher measures from Europe as a condition for the introduction of sanctions by the United States.

EuropeRussiasanctions
