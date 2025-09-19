Lithuanian foreign minister arrives in Kyiv – video

Lithuanian Foreign Minister Kęstutis Budrys arrived in Ukraine for an official visit on Friday 19 September.

Source: Kęstutis Budrys on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda

Details: Budrys recorded a video message from Mykhailivska Square in Kyiv, praising the courage and resilience of the city’s residents.

Advertisement:

Quote: "Despite continuous Russian aggression and deadly nightly attacks, Ukrainians don’t give up on life – they work, learn, create, rebuild."

Greetings from #Ukraine!#Kyiv stands strong - free, brave, resilient.



Despite continuous Russian aggression and deadly nightly attacks, Ukrainians don’t give up on life - they work, learn, create, rebuild.

Their courage defends not only Ukraine, but all of Europe.#Lithuania… pic.twitter.com/rjWEezJIHg — Kęstutis Budrys (@BudrysKestutis) September 19, 2025

The Lithuanian foreign minister noted that on every visit to Kyiv he is impressed by "the unity and bravery of these people".

He also stressed that Ukrainians are defending not only their homeland but all of Europe, which is why it is imperative to support Ukraine "always and everywhere", the minister said.

Background: Polish Defence Minister Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz arrived in Ukraine on Thursday 18 September. During his trip, Ukraine and Poland agreed to set up a joint working group on unmanned aerial vehicles that will include representatives of both countries’ armed forces.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!