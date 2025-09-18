All Sections
Polish defence minister arrives in Kyiv

Iryna Kutielieva, Iryna BalachukThursday, 18 September 2025, 09:25
Polish defence minister arrives in Kyiv
Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz arrived in Kyiv. Photo: Polish Defence Ministry on X (Twitter)

Polish Defence Minister Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz has arrived in Ukraine on the morning of 18 September.

Source: European Pravda, citing Kosiniak-Kamysz on X (Twitter)  

Details: Kosiniak-Kamysz arrived in Kyiv with a delegation from the Polish Defence Ministry and the Armed Forces.

The agenda for the Polish minister’s visit includes a meeting with his Ukrainian counterpart Denys Shmyhal. The parties plan to discuss issues of "military cooperation, continued support for Ukraine and the security situation amid Russian aggression".

Background:

PolandUkrainediplomatic ties
