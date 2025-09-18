Polish defence minister arrives in Kyiv
Thursday, 18 September 2025, 09:25
Polish Defence Minister Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz has arrived in Ukraine on the morning of 18 September.
Source: European Pravda, citing Kosiniak-Kamysz on X (Twitter)
Details: Kosiniak-Kamysz arrived in Kyiv with a delegation from the Polish Defence Ministry and the Armed Forces.
The agenda for the Polish minister’s visit includes a meeting with his Ukrainian counterpart Denys Shmyhal. The parties plan to discuss issues of "military cooperation, continued support for Ukraine and the security situation amid Russian aggression".
Background:
- On 17 September, Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Heorhii Tykhyi reported that a high-level Polish delegation is due to visit Ukraine this week to learn more about the country’s experience in countering Russian drones.
- On 10 September, around two dozen Russian drones entered Polish airspace. Some of them flew almost 300 km deep from the eastern border.
