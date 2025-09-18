Polish defence minister arrives in Kyiv

Polish Defence Minister Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz has arrived in Ukraine on the morning of 18 September.

Source: European Pravda, citing Kosiniak-Kamysz on X (Twitter)

Details: Kosiniak-Kamysz arrived in Kyiv with a delegation from the Polish Defence Ministry and the Armed Forces.

Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz arrived in Kyiv. Photo: Polish Defence Ministry on X (Twitter)

The agenda for the Polish minister’s visit includes a meeting with his Ukrainian counterpart Denys Shmyhal. The parties plan to discuss issues of "military cooperation, continued support for Ukraine and the security situation amid Russian aggression".

Background:

On 17 September, Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Heorhii Tykhyi reported that a high-level Polish delegation is due to visit Ukraine this week to learn more about the country’s experience in countering Russian drones.

On 10 September, around two dozen Russian drones entered Polish airspace. Some of them flew almost 300 km deep from the eastern border.

