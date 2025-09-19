DeepState: Russians actively advance on Lyman front

DeepState, a Ukrainian group of military analysts, has published new maps showing that the Russian occupation forces have made their greatest advances on the Lyman front, in the area of Shandryholove and Zelena Dolyna.

Source: DeepState

Details: Near Shandryholove, the Russians are actively advancing towards Yarova.

Meanwhile, according to DeepState, the Ukrainian defence forces pushed the Russians back near Volodymyrivka.

The Russians have also advanced near Shakhove, Kindrashivka and Novoivanivka.

Below are footage of events in Shandryholove.

Переглянути цей допис в Instagram Допис, поширений Ghost (@the_theme_of_war_)

