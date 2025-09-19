All Sections
New sanctions against Russia's shadow fleet developed in US Senate, says FT

Khrystyna Bondarieva , STANISLAV POHORILOVFriday, 19 September 2025, 15:30
New sanctions against Russia's shadow fleet developed in US Senate, says FT
Stock Photo: Getty Images

US senators have drafted new legislation that would significantly expand US sanctions on Russia’s shadow fleet of oil tankers, which Moscow has used to circumvent Western restrictions on its energy sector imposed since the full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

Source: Financial Times, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The legislation reflects growing interest among lawmakers in Washington in increasing pressure on Moscow to cut off Putin’s war funding.

The shadow fleet bill will be introduced on Friday 19 September by Republican Senator Jim Risch, chair of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, and Democratic Senator Jeanne Shaheen.

If adopted, the legislation would also target Russian liquefied natural gas projects and expand sanctions against the country’s defence industry.

"Putin will use every trick in the book to evade US sanctions, and the US is cracking down on this illicit shadow fleet of ships that he uses to fund his war," Risch said in a statement. 

The bill has the backing of a group of senators from both parties, including Trump allies Lindsey Graham and Tom Cotton, chair of the Senate Intelligence Committee.

Background:

  • There is strong support among senators for ensuring that Moscow feels greater consequences for its war in Ukraine. Last week, a bipartisan group of senators introduced a new bill that would label Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism for abducting Ukrainian children during the war.
  • Earlier this year, Lindsey Graham introduced a separate sanctions bill alongside Democratic Senator Richard Blumenthal, which has attracted over 80 co-sponsors.
  • Senate Majority Leader John Thune said he is waiting for the "green light" from the White House before putting this bill to a vote.

USARussiasanctionsRusso-Ukrainian war
