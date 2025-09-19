All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

EU plans to unlock €550 million for Hungary to secure sanctions against Russia – FT

Khrystyna Bondarieva Friday, 19 September 2025, 17:27
EU plans to unlock €550 million for Hungary to secure sanctions against Russia – FT
Stock Photo: Getty Images

The European Commission has decided to unlock around €550 million in EU funds for Hungary after months of negotiations, as Brussels is seeking to overcome Prime Minister Viktor Orbán’s veto on additional sanctions against Russia.

Source: Financial Times, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The EU can approve new sanctions only unanimously, though Hungary and Slovakia have threatened to veto the measures.

Advertisement:

EU ambassadors on Friday discussed a range of restrictive measures presented by the commission.

More details: This week, the Commission said the new sanctions will target "cryptocurrencies, banks and the energy sector" while galvanising the EU’s plan to phase out Russian fossil fuel imports by 2027

Orbán, who faces parliamentary elections next year, has repeatedly refused to reduce Hungary’s dependence on cheap Russian energy imports and has delayed adopting sanctions against Moscow on multiple occasions.

Brussels froze around €22 billion of EU funds earmarked for Hungary in 2022 over concerns about judicial independence, asylum rights, discrimination against LGBT+ people and academic freedom.

The Commission eased the release of these funds to placate Orbán, releasing a €10 billion tranche in 2023 to secure Budapest’s approval for assistance to Ukraine.

Earlier this year, Hungary received another €157 million through a legal loophole enabling it to redirect frozen funds to other programmes.

The country is attempting to use the same loophole again. In May 2025, Hungary requested €605 million as part of a wider "midterm" review of how member states spend their share of the EU common budget.

After months of negotiations, Brussels is set to authorise Budapest’s access to most of the requested funds, around €550 million, according to two people familiar with the talks.

Background:

  • On Friday 19 September, the European Commission announced its 19th sanctions package against Russia, proposing to ban imports of Russian liquefied natural gas (LNG) to EU markets by 1 January 2027.
  • The European Commission is also proposing to significantly expand the list of Russian "shadow fleet" vessels subject to sanctions and to punish oil refineries, oil traders and petrochemical companies in third countries, particularly in China.
  • The Commission is proposing additional measures to prevent sanctions circumvention, hitting cryptocurrency exchanges for the first time.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

EUHungaryRussia
Advertisement:
Zelenskyy hopes next week will add to world's resolve for strong action
Ukrainian Yaroslava Mahuchikh wins bronze in high jump at 2025 World Athletics Championships
Executive of Austrian energy giant sacked over suspected spying for Russia, says news agency
Ukrainian forces destroy Russian radiation-proof "tracked terminator" armoured vehicle – video
Russia attacks Ukraine with 54 drones: 21 hit its targets
Security guarantees for Ukraine require readiness to confront Russia, Finnish president says
All News
EU
Von der Leyen unveils 19th sanctions package against Russia: EU banning imports of Russian liquefied natural gas
Council of EU to discuss restricting Ukrainian agricultural exports
Ukraine invited to talks on Europe's "drone wall" to defend against Russia
RECENT NEWS
20:57
Zelenskyy hopes next week will add to world's resolve for strong action
18:40
Two injured in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast as Russia launches drones, artillery and aerial bombs
17:28
Ukraine wants to address UN Security Council meeting called by Estonia over Russian actions
17:07
Deep negative trend: half of Russian small businesses will not meet sales targets
16:46
More Russian drone debris found in eastern Poland
16:31
NATO once again scrambles jets due to Russian aircraft in Baltic Sea
15:57
Trump instructs US ambassador to pressure Europe over Russian oil
15:42
Ukrainian Yaroslava Mahuchikh wins bronze in high jump at 2025 World Athletics Championships
15:28
Russians kill civilian in attack on Kostiantynivka – photo
15:09
Executive of Austrian energy giant sacked over suspected spying for Russia, says news agency
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: