Three Russian MiG-31 jets violate Estonian airspace for 12 minutes

The Estonian Foreign Ministry has summoned Russia’s chargé d’affaires in Estonia to lodge a protest and hand over a note regarding the violation of Estonian airspace that occurred on 19 September.

Details: The incursion took place over the Gulf of Finland, where three Russian MiG-31 fighter jets entered Estonian airspace without permission and remained there for a total of 12 minutes.

"Russia has already violated Estonia’s airspace four times this year, which in itself is unacceptable," said Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna. "But today’s incursion, involving three fighter aircraft entering our airspace, is unprecedentedly brazen."

"Russia’s increasingly extensive testing of boundaries and growing aggressiveness must be met with a swift increase in political and economic pressure," he added.

Background:

Unscheduled Defence Forces exercises are reported to have begun in Estonia this week to practice responses to airspace violations.

On 17 September, Estonian Interior Minister Igor Taro said that the country currently has no reason to close its border with Russia.

The Latvian Parliament recently voted to close the country’s borders with Russia and Belarus in response to the Zapad-2025 (West-2025) joint exercises held by the two nations. Poland has also sealed its border with Belarus.

