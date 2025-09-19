All Sections
Three Russian MiG-31 jets violate Estonian airspace for 12 minutes

Khrystyna Bondarieva , Yevhen KizilovFriday, 19 September 2025, 17:46
Three Russian MiG-31 jets violate Estonian airspace for 12 minutes
Photo: Creative Commons

The Estonian Foreign Ministry has summoned Russia’s chargé d’affaires in Estonia to lodge a protest and hand over a note regarding the violation of Estonian airspace that occurred on 19 September.

Source: Estonian Foreign Ministry on its website, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The incursion took place over the Gulf of Finland, where three Russian MiG-31 fighter jets entered Estonian airspace without permission and remained there for a total of 12 minutes.

"Russia has already violated Estonia’s airspace four times this year, which in itself is unacceptable," said Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna. "But today’s incursion, involving three fighter aircraft entering our airspace, is unprecedentedly brazen."

"Russia’s increasingly extensive testing of boundaries and growing aggressiveness must be met with a swift increase in political and economic pressure," he added.

Background: 

