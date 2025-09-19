All Sections
Ukraine's commander-in-chief reports control restored over seven settlements in Donetsk Oblast

Tetyana OliynykFriday, 19 September 2025, 22:05
Oleksandr Syrskyi. Photo: Syrskyi on Telegram

Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, has reported that the defence forces have regained control over seven settlements in Donetsk Oblast, without specifying the time frame.

Source: Syrskyi on Facebook

Quote: "The operation by Ukraine's defence forces continues on the Dobropillia front in Donetsk Oblast. Our troops have advanced three to seven kilometres deep into the enemy's defences.

Control has been regained in seven settlements and enemy sabotage and reconnaissance groups have been mopped up in nine more.

In total, 160 sq km have been liberated during the operation and enemy sabotage groups have been mopped up from a further 171 sq km."

Details: Syrskyi also reported that the Russians had lost 2,456 soldiers during this period of time, including 1,322 killed. In addition, he mentioned a significant increase in the "exchange fund".

The Russians have also lost 817 weapons and pieces of military equipment.

These include 12 tanks, 37 armoured combat vehicles, 162 artillery systems, 5 multiple-launch rocket systems, 382 vehicles, 58 motorbikes, 1 special vehicle and 160 UAVs.

Background: In his evening address on 19 September, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that Ukrainian forces are continuing counteroffensive actions on the Donetsk front.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

