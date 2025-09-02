All Sections
Russians attack Sumy with drones: people injured, large-scale fire breaks out

Ivan Diakonov Tuesday, 2 September 2025, 03:05
Russians attack Sumy with drones: people injured, large-scale fire breaks out
Large-scale fire. Photo: Kordon Media

Russian forces attacked the city of Sumy on the night of 1-2 September, damaging civilian infrastructure, causing a large-scale fire and injuring several people, including a child.

Source: Oleh Hryhorov, Head of Sumy Oblast Military Administration; acting Sumy Mayor Artem Kobzar; Serhii Kryvosheienko, Head of Sumy City Military Administration 

Details: Hryhorov said Russian attack drones had hit non-residential buildings in the Zarichnyi district of the city. The strike caused a large-scale fire.

Quote from Kobzar: "The two explosions you heard today were enemy drone strikes on a non-residential building. A kindergarten is located nearby. Sadly, people have been injured."

Updated: Later, Kryvosheienko reported that the attack had "destroyed a shopping arcade".

Quote from Kryvosheienko: "Four residential buildings were damaged and about 50 windows were shattered. There are people who have sought outpatient medical treatment, including a child. The fire has been extinguished."

Background: On 1 September, Russian forces attacked civilian infrastructure in Sumy Oblast intensively, leaving seven people injured.

