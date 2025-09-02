All Sections
Authorities say Russian drone attack damaged apartment blocks, school and cars in Bila Tserkva – photos

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOTuesday, 2 September 2025, 10:59
Authorities say Russian drone attack damaged apartment blocks, school and cars in Bila Tserkva – photos
Aftermath of the Russian drone attack on Bila Tserkva on the night of 1-2 September. Photo: Kyiv Oblast Military Administration

A Russian drone attack killed a security guard at a garage cooperative in the city of Bila Tserkva, Kyiv Oblast, on 2 September. Nine apartment blocks and a school were damaged, while 29 garages and six cars were destroyed.

Source: Mykola Kalashnyk, Head of Kyiv Oblast Military Administration, on Facebook

Quote: "Sadly, one person had been killed – a 65-year-old man. His body was found when firefighters were extinguishing a fire at the garage cooperative, where he worked as a security guard.

As a result of the enemy attack, windows were shattered in nine multi-storey residential buildings, two houses were damaged and the roof of a school was hit. Firefighters extinguished blazes at commercial and industrial sites as well as at the garage cooperative. Twenty-nine garages and six cars were destroyed, with a further 11 garages and eight cars damaged."

 
Aftermath of the Russian drone attack on Bila Tserkva on the night of 1-2 September.
Photo: Kyiv Oblast Military Administration

Details: Kalashnyk added that emergency services continue to document and deal with the aftermath of the attack.

Shahed dronewar
