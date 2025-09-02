All Sections
DeepState: Russia occupies village in Donetsk Oblast and advance in Dnipropetrovsk and Kharkiv oblasts

Yevhen KizilovTuesday, 2 September 2025, 12:00
DeepState: Russia occupies village in Donetsk Oblast and advance in Dnipropetrovsk and Kharkiv oblasts
Voskresenka. Map: DeepState

Russian forces have occupied the village of Voskresenka in the west of Donetsk Oblast and advanced further in the east of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.

Source: DeepState, a Ukrainian group of military analysts

Details: The village of Voskresenka is situated in the Komar hromada of the Volnovakha district in Donetsk Oblast. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

In addition, DeepState reported that the Russians had advanced near the settlements of Maliivka and Kamianka. Maliivka is located not far from Voskresenka, in the east of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, whereas Kamianka is in the east of Kharkiv Oblast. 

 
Voskresenka and Maliivka on the map
Map: DeepState
 
Kamianka on the map
Map: DeepState

The map also clarifies the situation near the village of Dachne in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.

 
Dachne on the map
Map: DeepState

Background: On 1 September, DeepState reported that the Russians had seized the village of Komyshuvakha in the Volnovakha district of Donetsk Oblast. 

Donetsk OblastKharkiv OblastDnipropetrovsk Oblastoccupation
