Debris from downed Russian drones found in Kyiv

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOTuesday, 2 September 2025, 14:08
Debris from downed Russian drones found in Kyiv
Bomb disposal experts and police cars. Stock photo: National Police of Ukraine

Debris from downed Russian drones have been found in Kyiv’s Dniprovskyi district.

Source: Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko; Tymur Tkachenko, Head of Kyiv City Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote from Klitschko: "Early reports indicate that a piece of drone debris fell in a green area in the Dniprovskyi district. Emergency services are on their way to the scene."

Details: Tkachenko added that information regarding the drone debris in the Dniprovskyi district is being verified.

An air-raid warning remains in effect in the city of Kyiv due to the threat of Russian drones, and residents are urged to stay in shelters.

Update: Later, the authorities reported that the drone debris had been found on the premises of a kindergarten, temporarily closed for renovation, in the Dniprovskyi district. 

"Fortunately, the facility was closed for renovation, and no one was injured. Experts are working at the scene," Tkachenko noted.

At 15:00, Klitshcko reported that, as early reports indicated, a Russian drone fragment was found in Kyiv’s Holosiivskyi district as well. There were no damaged buildings.

Background: An air-raid warning was issued in the city of Kyiv on the morning and afternoon of 2 September because of a Russian drone threat.

