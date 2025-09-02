Kyiv Independent reports pressure from drone and missile manufacturer Fire Point after investigation

The company Fire Point is demanding that Kyiv Independent retract information about an investigation by the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) into its activities, and says it will file a complaint with the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) accusing the outlet of aiding Russia.

Source: Olha Rudenko, editor-in-chief of Kyiv Independent

Quote: "Yesterday we received a letter from the company’s head, Yehor Skalyha, demanding a retraction of the material stating that NABU is investigating the company’s activities. According to our sources, as part of this investigation officials are also examining whether the company inflated the prices of drones supplied to the state, as well as the possibility of ties to Tymur Mindich – a businessman close to the president.

Advertisement:

The letter confirms the existence of an investigation, but does not say whether Fire Point is involved, citing secrecy of investigation. That’s all. There was no retraction.

NABU’s public statement that ‘no investigation is being conducted into the Flamingo missile’ is not a retraction, because no one wrote about an investigation into the missile – and how can you even investigate a missile? Are we making such wonderful missiles that they become legal entities?

The head of Fire Point informed us, the newsroom, that he would file a complaint with the SSU accusing us of committing crimes under articles on state treason and aiding the aggressor state. In his view, our material was ‘commissioned by unknown actors’ and ‘intended to disrupt Ukraine’s missile programme’.

I consider this threat nothing but an attempt to pressure the newsroom – not only to scare us but also other journalists who might investigate the company. Given who the company may be linked to, and how those ties could affect the SSU’s willingness to launch such an investigation, I am making this threat public."

Background:

Earlier, Kyiv Independent reported that NABU had launched an investigation into Fire Point, the manufacturer of the Flamingo missile and attack drones.

Later, NABU said that it is not conducting an investigation into the Flamingo missile produced by Fire Point.

Ukraine is currently producing about one Flamingo missile per day. Production is expected to rise to seven missiles per day by October.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine’s new long-range missile Flamingo will soon go into mass production.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!