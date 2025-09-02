All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Підтримайте журналістські розслідування
Підтримайте журналістські розслідування

Macron to meet with Zelenskyy in Paris on 3 September

Tetyana Vysotska, Alona MazurenkoTuesday, 2 September 2025, 19:49
Macron to meet with Zelenskyy in Paris on 3 September
Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Emmanuel Macron. Photo: Getty Images

French President Emmanuel Macron will meet with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Paris on the evening of Wednesday 3 September, ahead of the Coalition of the Willing summit scheduled for 4 September.

Source: an Élysée Palace official who asked to remain anonymous, speaking to a European Pravda correspondent

Details: Zelenskyy will arrive in Paris on the evening of 3 September to meet Macron before the Coalition of the Willing summit.

Advertisement:

"President Macron will meet President Zelenskyy tomorrow evening in Paris, ahead of the meeting with all our partners," the source said.

They pointed out that the 4 September Coalition of the Willing summit in Paris is being held at Ukraine’s initiative.

According to the French official, the goal of the meeting is "to send a message that we, the states ready and able to provide Ukraine with security guarantees, have completed the technical work carried out by chiefs of staff and defence ministers".

"Today we are ready to provide these security guarantees," the source emphasised.

They added that support or increased pressure on Russia is needed with the ultimate aim of achieving a ceasefire.

Background:

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

MacronZelenskyyFrance
Advertisement:
Zelenskyy arrives in France for Coalition of the Willing summit
Russian artillery strike kills 8 civilians in Kostiantynivka and injures 6 more – photos
Microphone accidentally picks up Putin and Xi discussing how to live to 150
Ukrainian defenders push back Russians near Tovste in Donetsk Oblast
Ukrainian interior minister appoints combat officer with specialised duties as his deputy
Former president Petro Poroshenko urges authorities to ban Telegram messaging app in Ukraine
All News
Macron
European leaders to meet on 4 September to discuss guarantees for Ukraine – FT
Macron: If Putin avoids meeting with Zelenskyy, Trump must respond
Macron compares Russia to an ogre that must keep eating to survive
RECENT NEWS
21:50
Russian attacks on Kostiantynivka: death toll and number of injured rise
20:44
A gift to Putin: how Fico handed Russia's propaganda Slovakia's key national holiday
20:41
Zelenskyy arrives in France for Coalition of the Willing summit
20:38
Russians strike educational institution in Kharkiv with UAV
20:31
Zelenskyy admits possibility of Korean scenario in Ukraine
20:04
Ukraine develops jet engine enabling missile flight of up to 250 km – video
19:46
Firefighters spent whole day putting out fire in Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast after Russian strike – photos
19:39
Coalition of the Willing leaders will call Trump after Paris meeting
19:04
Ukraine responds to Putin's proposal for Zelenskyy to meet him in Moscow
18:56
Boris Johnson criticises "sick-making" welcome for Putin in Alaska
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: