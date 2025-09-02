Macron to meet with Zelenskyy in Paris on 3 September

French President Emmanuel Macron will meet with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Paris on the evening of Wednesday 3 September, ahead of the Coalition of the Willing summit scheduled for 4 September.

Source: an Élysée Palace official who asked to remain anonymous, speaking to a European Pravda correspondent

Details: Zelenskyy will arrive in Paris on the evening of 3 September to meet Macron before the Coalition of the Willing summit.

"President Macron will meet President Zelenskyy tomorrow evening in Paris, ahead of the meeting with all our partners," the source said.

They pointed out that the 4 September Coalition of the Willing summit in Paris is being held at Ukraine’s initiative.

According to the French official, the goal of the meeting is "to send a message that we, the states ready and able to provide Ukraine with security guarantees, have completed the technical work carried out by chiefs of staff and defence ministers".

"Today we are ready to provide these security guarantees," the source emphasised.

They added that support or increased pressure on Russia is needed with the ultimate aim of achieving a ceasefire.

Background:

The Coalition of the Willing will meet in hybrid format on 4 September under the chairmanship of Macron and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

Informal sources said that Zelenskyy will join the meeting.

Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda urged the Coalition to begin concrete planning on the possible deployment of peacekeepers to Ukraine.

