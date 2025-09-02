All Sections
Slovakia increases Russian gas imports to normalise relations with Moscow – Reuters

Artur KryzhnyiTuesday, 2 September 2025, 19:53
Slovakia increases Russian gas imports to normalise relations with Moscow – Reuters
Robert Fico and Vladimir Putin. Photo: Getty Images

Slovakia seeks to normalise relations with Moscow and is increasing Russian gas imports through the TurkStream pipeline.

Source: Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico during a meeting with Russian leader Vladimir Putin, as reported by Reuters

Details: These remarks contradict the position of the European Union, which aims to cut off Russian energy imports to punish Moscow for its 2022 invasion of Ukraine. They came at a critical stage in efforts to end the war.

Slovakia and Hungary, despite being EU members, maintain political ties with Russia, which supplies most of their oil needs.

"I want to say openly that we are extremely interested in standardisation of relations between the Slovak Republic and the Russian Federation," Fico said during a meeting with Putin on the sidelines of World War II anniversary celebrations in China.

"Let's get back to what used to be typical for countries when it comes to economic cooperation," he added.

The EU has pledged to end Russian energy imports by the end of 2027, severing decades of dependence on its former top gas supplier. But Hungary and Slovakia oppose this plan, saying the switch to alternatives will raise prices.

"I want to thank you for the safe and regular gas supplies that we receive through TurkStream," Fico told Putin during the meeting.

For reference: TurkStream remains the only pipeline delivering Russian gas to Europe after the explosions on Nord Stream 1 pipelines in September 2022 and the shutdown of transit through Ukraine on 1 January. 

This year Slovakia has imported about 1.7 billion cubic metres of gas via Hungary, which has direct access to TurkStream.

SlovakiaPutingas
