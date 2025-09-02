Trump says he's learned interesting things about Putin

US President Donald Trump has said he is closely monitoring the actions of Ukraine and Russia and once again stated that he wants the killing to stop.

Source: European Pravda, citing Trump when taking questions from the press after an announcement at the White House

Details: Trump was asked whether he had spoken with Russian leader Vladimir Putin last week.

"I have learned things that will be very interesting. I think in the next few days, you'll find out," he said.

He was asked what consequences could follow if there is no progress towards organising a meeting between Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"We're going to see what they do and what happens. I'm watching it very closely. Last week, they lost 7,000. Between the two countries, 7,313 soldiers, to be somewhat exact, for no reason whatsoever. And they're Russian and they're Ukrainian, but you know, they're soldiers. I want to see it end," Trump said.

Background:

Earlier, Trump said he is "very disappointed" with Putin and announced that he plans to take certain actions.

French President Emmanuel Macron said that Trump cannot leave the Kremlin’s behaviour unanswered if Putin continues to avoid meeting with Zelenskyy despite having agreed to do so at the Alaska summit.

