Russia loses 1,070 soldiers over past day

Ukrainian soldiers. Stock photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Russia has lost 1,070 soldiers killed and wounded over the past day.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 20 September 2025 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

approximately 1,100,600 (+1,070) military personnel

11,192 (+1) tanks

23,280 (+2) armoured combat vehicles

32,927 (+31) artillery systems

artillery systems 1,492 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems

1,218 (+0) air defence systems

422 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft

341 (+0) helicopters

61,045 (+365) operational-tactical UAVs

3,718 (+0) cruise missiles

28 (+0) ships/boats

1 (+0) submarine

62,168 (+124) vehicles and fuel tankers

3,968 (+0) special vehicles and other equipment.

The information is being confirmed.

