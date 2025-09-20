All Sections
Russia loses 1,070 soldiers over past day

Olha HlushchenkoSaturday, 20 September 2025, 07:00
Russia loses 1,070 soldiers over past day
Ukrainian soldiers. Stock photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Russia has lost 1,070 soldiers killed and wounded over the past day.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook 

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 20 September 2025 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

  • approximately 1,100,600 (+1,070) military personnel
  • 11,192 (+1) tanks
  • 23,280 (+2) armoured combat vehicles
  • 32,927 (+31) artillery systems
  • 1,492 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems
  • 1,218 (+0) air defence systems
  • 422 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft
  • 341 (+0) helicopters
  • 61,045 (+365) operational-tactical UAVs
  • 3,718 (+0) cruise missiles
  • 28 (+0) ships/boats
  • 1 (+0) submarine
  • 62,168 (+124) vehicles and fuel tankers
  • 3,968 (+0) special vehicles and other equipment.

The information is being confirmed.

CasualtiesRussiaRusso-Ukrainian war
