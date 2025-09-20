Russian missile hits high-rise building in Dnipro

Russian forces attacked a high-rise building during a large-scale combined attack on the city of Dnipro on the night of 19-20 September.

Source: Dnipro Mayor Borys Filatov

Details: Filatov reported that the Russians had hit a high-rise building with a missile.

Advertisement:

He mentioned that further details will be provided by Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration.

Background: Explosions were heard in Dnipro and other cities.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!