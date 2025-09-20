All Sections
Russian missile hits high-rise building in Dnipro

Olha HlushchenkoSaturday, 20 September 2025, 07:10
Russian missile hits high-rise building in Dnipro
Damaged window. Photo: Dnipro Operatyvnyi Telegram channel

Russian forces attacked a high-rise building during a large-scale combined attack on the city of Dnipro on the night of 19-20 September.

Source: Dnipro Mayor Borys Filatov

Details: Filatov reported that the Russians had hit a high-rise building with a missile.

He mentioned that further details will be provided by Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration.

Background: Explosions were heard in Dnipro and other cities.

