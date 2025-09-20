Russia attacks Chernihiv Oblast, killing one person and injuring eight – photo

One person was killed and eight were injured, including three medics, in the Russian attacks on Chernihiv Oblast on 19 September.

Source: Chernihiv Oblast Military Administration

Details: A 62-year-old local resident was killed in a drone attack in the Nizhyn district.

In the evening, Russian drones struck the Chernihiv district. Three civilians travelling in a car were injured: the driver and two female passengers. An ambulance was called to the scene, but there was a second strike. Three medical workers were also injured. All six are in hospital.

Two civilian men, aged 56 and 62, were injured in a strike on a border village in Semenivka hromada. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

