Zelenskyy rules out Korean-type or any other similar model to end war

Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 20 September 2025, 12:40
Zelenskyy rules out Korean-type or any other similar model to end war
Volodymyr Zelenskyy Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that Ukraine needs security guarantees before the war ends but is not considering a Korean approach or any other model for ending the war.

Source: Zelenskyy speaking to journalists on Friday 19 September, cited by Interfax-Ukraine, a Ukrainian news agency

Quote: "They may speak rhetorically about one scenario or another. But our situation is definitely different from one in Korea. There, the war ended without a final peace treaty. That is what they meant. And this relates to the discussion about security guarantees – why Ukraine needs them. It may happen that there will be no final document to end the war."

Details: Zelenskyy said that he agreed, for example, with French President Macron who said that security guarantees should not wait until the end of the war. The Ukrainian president added that a ceasefire would be enough to ensure security guarantees. 

He stressed that Ukraine cannot waste time waiting for a clear agreement to end the war and needs security guarantees sooner.

Zelenskyy added that "no one is considering a Korean, Finnish or any other model."

"Because what we have is what we have, and no one knows what will happen in the end," he concluded.

