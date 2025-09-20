All Sections
Zelenskyy: Trump's serious steps could push Europe to abandon Russian energy

Ulyana Krychkovska, Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 20 September 2025, 13:56
Zelenskyy: Trump's serious steps could push Europe to abandon Russian energy
US President Donald Trump. Photo: Getty Images

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that convincing European countries to abandon Russian energy resources remains a complicated process. He suggested that strong measures from US President Donald Trump could accelerate the shift in certain European countries.

Source: Zelenskyy speaking to journalists on Friday 19 September, as reported by European Pravda with reference to Interfax-Ukraine, a Ukrainian news agency

Details: Zelenskyy said that Ukraine supports Trump’s position and is also working with European countries to reduce their reliance on Russian energy.

Quote: "Ensuring this happens is a very difficult process. The main thing is the result. I believe that, on the contrary, if President Trump takes serious steps, he could push some European countries that rely on Russian energy to move further away from it."

More details: The president noted that Slovakia is likely to follow suit, as all eyes are on the United States.

He added that Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán could not stand alone, emphasising that it was not just a matter of Orbán or Hungary. Zelenskyy mentioned that Hungary and Slovakia, along with some other countries, also provided the necessary infrastructure for Russian energy. 

"We very much want them not to link these processes. They must progress in parallel to bring peace closer," the Ukrainian president said.

