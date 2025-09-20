Ukraine's Foreign Minister Sybiha will visit New York with Zelenskyy

Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha will join the delegation led by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

Source: European Pravda, citing a statement by Ukraine’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Details: On 21-26 September, Sybiha will participate in high-level diplomatic events of the UN General Assembly alongside Zelenskyy.

In addition to attending the events on President Zelenskyy’s programme, Sybiha will hold a series of separate engagements, including a thematic discussion on energy resilience and green recovery in Ukraine.

A key element of the visit involves a series of bilateral and multilateral meetings between Ukraine’s president and foreign minister with other diplomats from Europe, North America, Asia, Africa, Latin America and the Middle East.

Background:

Ukraine’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs earlier confirmed that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will attend the high-level week of the 80th UN General Assembly in New York.

Zelenskyy will meet with US President Donald Trump during the UN General Assembly.

Zelenskyy may also meet with Polish President Karol Nawrocki in New York.

