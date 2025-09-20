Russian forces advance in three oblasts, DeepState reports

DeepState, a Ukrainian group of military analysts, has reported that Russian occupation forces have advanced on three fronts.

Source: DeepState

Details: Movements of Russian troops have been recorded near the following settlements:

Katerynivka (Kramatorsk district, Donetsk Oblast)

Novomykolaivka (Synelnykove district, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast)

Novoivanivka (Polohy district, Zaporizhzhia Oblast)

Quote: "The enemy has advanced near Katerynivka, Novomykolaivka and Novoivanivka."

Background: On Tuesday 19 September, DeepState published new maps showing that the Russian occupation forces have made their greatest advances on the Lyman front, in the area of Shandryholove and Zelena Dolyna in Donetsk Oblast.

