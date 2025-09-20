Kharkiv develops concept for underground industrial park
Saturday, 20 September 2025, 15:34
Kharkiv has launched efforts to create the first underground industrial park in Ukraine during the Underground Tech hackathon.
Source: Dumka, a local news outlet
Details: Teams are tasked with preparing a business case and development model for the project, analysing potential environmental impact and sustainable development strategies, and producing a visual concept including renders, diagrams and prototypes of the future space.
Organisers Kharkiv IT Cluster in partnership with the Ukrainian Industrial Cluster will use the hackathon as a "launchpad for business plans and visual materials that could guide future city projects."
Background:
- The Investment Programmes Bureau, the managing company of the Volodymyr and Novovolynsk industrial parks, earlier drove the initiative to build Ukraine’s first underground industrial park in Kharkiv.
- Following widespread bombardments and the loss of the majority of companies in Kharkiv Oblast, plans are underway to create Ukraine’s first underground industrial park.
- Seven underground schools were scheduled to begin operating in the city of Kharkiv on 1 September, the first day of the school year and Knowledge Day in Ukraine. Six metro stations have been converted into classrooms.
