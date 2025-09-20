Kharkiv develops concept for underground industrial park

Kharkiv has launched efforts to create the first underground industrial park in Ukraine during the Underground Tech hackathon.

Details: Teams are tasked with preparing a business case and development model for the project, analysing potential environmental impact and sustainable development strategies, and producing a visual concept including renders, diagrams and prototypes of the future space.

Organisers Kharkiv IT Cluster in partnership with the Ukrainian Industrial Cluster will use the hackathon as a "launchpad for business plans and visual materials that could guide future city projects."

The Investment Programmes Bureau, the managing company of the Volodymyr and Novovolynsk industrial parks, earlier drove the initiative to build Ukraine’s first underground industrial park in Kharkiv.

Following widespread bombardments and the loss of the majority of companies in Kharkiv Oblast, plans are underway to create Ukraine’s first underground industrial park.

Seven underground schools were scheduled to begin operating in the city of Kharkiv on 1 September, the first day of the school year and Knowledge Day in Ukraine. Six metro stations have been converted into classrooms.

