Ukraine's Security Service and Special Forces strike Russian oil pumping stations with drones

Olga KatsimonSaturday, 20 September 2025, 16:19
Ukraine's Security Service and Special Forces strike Russian oil pumping stations with drones
Stock Photo: Ukraine's Security Service

Long-range drones of the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) and Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine struck oil pumping stations on the Kuibyshev-Tikhoretsk pipeline in Russia’s Volgograd and Samara oblasts on the night of Friday 19-20 September.

Source: Ukrainska Pravda, citing its sources in law enforcement

Details: The pipeline is used to export oil through the port of Novorossiysk.

Sources report that fires broke out at:

  • Zenzevatka station (in the town of Zenzevatka, Volgograd Oblast, Russia)
  • Sovkhoznaia-2 station (in the town of Progress, Samara Oblast, Russia)
  • Samara linear production dispatch station (in the town of Prosvet, Samara Oblast, Russia)

The Ukrainian drone attacks have halted operations at the stations and stopped the pumping of oil.

Quote from the source: "This infrastructure generates petrodollar revenues for the Russian budget that fuel the war against Ukraine. Efforts to cut off these cash flows will continue."

State Security Service of UkraineSpecial Operations ForcesdronesRusso-Ukrainian war
