Russian repeat strike hits medics and patrol police in Chernihiv Oblast – video

Olha HlushchenkoSunday, 21 September 2025, 02:16
Russian repeat strike hits medics and patrol police in Chernihiv Oblast – video
An ambulance. Stock photo: logoboom/Depositphotos

Patrol police and medics came under a double-tap strike at the scene of a drone crash in Chernihiv Oblast.

Source: Ukraine's Patrol Police on Facebook

Details: The incident occurred on Friday 19 September at around 22:00. 

At a road station of the patrol police, officers heard explosions nearby.

When they arrived at the scene, they saw an ambulance and medics providing assistance to people who had been injured.

As the patrol police moved closer to assess the situation, they came under a repeat strike from the Russians, which damaged police and ambulance vehicles.

The patrol officers blocked traffic on the road, and those injured were taken to hospital.

Chernihiv OblastattackRusso-Ukrainian war
