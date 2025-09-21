Russia loses 1,010 soldiers over past day
Sunday, 21 September 2025, 07:54
Russia has lost 1,010 soldiers killed and wounded over the past day.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook
Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 21 September 2025 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
- approximately 1,101,610 (+1,010) military personnel
- 11,193 (+1) tanks
- 23,281 (+1) armoured combat vehicles
- 32,952 (+25) artillery systems
- 1,492 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems
- 1,218 (+0) air defence systems
- 422 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft
- 341 (+0) helicopters
- 61,598 (+553) operational-tactical UAVs
- 3,747 (+29) cruise missiles
- 28 (+0) ships/boats
- 1 (+0) submarine
- 62,245 (+77) vehicles and fuel tankers
- 3,969 (+1) special vehicles and other equipment.
The information is being confirmed.
