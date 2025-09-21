All Sections
Russia has attacked Ukraine with over 1,500 loitering munitions in a week – Zelenskyy

Roman PetrenkoSunday, 21 September 2025, 12:15
The aftermath of a Russian attack. Stock photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine 

Russia has launched more than 1,500 attack drones, 1,280 guided aerial bombs and 50 missiles of various types against Ukraine over the past week.

Source: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on X (Twitter)

Details: Zelenskyy said that 132,000 foreign components from Europe, the United States, China, Japan and other countries were found in these aerial weapons.

Quote: "All these technologies help Russia create weapons on a large scale… Strong sanctions are an instrument that will help stop this.

We must cut off all possible supply routes and means of evading sanctions, and exert pressure on the countries and individual companies that aid them. Our partners have this power – the power that must protect life. We count on the 19th EU sanctions package to be truly painful, and on the United States to join the Europeans."

Background: On the night of 20-21 September, Russian forces launched 54 attack UAVs of the Shahed, Gerbera and other types.

