Russia attacks Ukraine with 54 drones: 21 hit its targets

Roman PetrenkoSunday, 21 September 2025, 09:46
Russia attacks Ukraine with 54 drones: 21 hit its targets
Drones. Stock photo: Getty Images

Russian forces launched 54 attack UAVs of the Shahed, Gerbera and other types on the night of 20-21 September.

Source: Ukraine’s Air Force

Details: According to the Air Force, around 30 of them were Shaheds. 

Thirty-three out of 54 drones were either shot down or jammed.

Another 21 loitering munitions hit eight locations.

Background: Patrol police and medics came under a double-tap strike at the scene of a drone crash in Chernihiv Oblast.

