Russia attacks Ukraine with 54 drones: 21 hit its targets
Sunday, 21 September 2025, 09:46
Russian forces launched 54 attack UAVs of the Shahed, Gerbera and other types on the night of 20-21 September.
Source: Ukraine’s Air Force
Details: According to the Air Force, around 30 of them were Shaheds.
Thirty-three out of 54 drones were either shot down or jammed.
Another 21 loitering munitions hit eight locations.
Background: Patrol police and medics came under a double-tap strike at the scene of a drone crash in Chernihiv Oblast.
