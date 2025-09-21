Russia attacks Ukraine with 54 drones: 21 hit its targets

Russian forces launched 54 attack UAVs of the Shahed, Gerbera and other types on the night of 20-21 September.

Source: Ukraine’s Air Force

Details: According to the Air Force, around 30 of them were Shaheds.

Advertisement:

Thirty-three out of 54 drones were either shot down or jammed.

Another 21 loitering munitions hit eight locations.

Background: Patrol police and medics came under a double-tap strike at the scene of a drone crash in Chernihiv Oblast.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!