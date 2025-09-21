All Sections
Von der Leyen does not believe world is heading towards World War III

Iryna KutielievaSunday, 21 September 2025, 14:43
Von der Leyen does not believe world is heading towards World War III
Ursula von der Leyen. Stock photo: Getty Images

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has said she does not believe the world is approaching World War III.

Source: von der Leyen in an interview with media outlets from the Leading European Newspaper Alliance

Details: Asked whether the world is heading towards World War III, von der Leyen replied: "No, but we are living in very dangerous times".

She added that she will do everything in her power to preserve peace and freedom in Europe, emphasising that this is precisely why Europe is determined to strengthen its defence capabilities.

However, von der Leyen noted that in a context of rising global hostility, "all necessary measures to ensure democracy, prosperity and peace" must be taken.

Background: 

warEU
