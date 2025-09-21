Russians kill civilian in attack on Kostiantynivka – photo

The aftermath of the attack. Photo: Kostiantynivka City Military Administration

A person has been killed in the city of Kostiantynivka in Donetsk Oblast due to a Russian attack on the afternoon of 21 September.

Source: Serhii Horbunov, Head of Kostiantynivka City Military Administration, on Facebook

Details: Horbunov reported that Russian forces attacked the city using Smerch multiple-launch rocket systems and KAB-250 guided aerial bombs.

Damage was recorded to the facades of multi-storey buildings, a shop and a shopping centre.

Later, Russian forces deployed tubed artillery to attack residential areas in Kostiantynivka.

A civilian who was at home at the time of the attack sustained fatal injuries.

