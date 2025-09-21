Russians kill civilian in attack on Kostiantynivka – photo
Sunday, 21 September 2025, 15:28
A person has been killed in the city of Kostiantynivka in Donetsk Oblast due to a Russian attack on the afternoon of 21 September.
Source: Serhii Horbunov, Head of Kostiantynivka City Military Administration, on Facebook
Details: Horbunov reported that Russian forces attacked the city using Smerch multiple-launch rocket systems and KAB-250 guided aerial bombs.
Advertisement:
Damage was recorded to the facades of multi-storey buildings, a shop and a shopping centre.
Later, Russian forces deployed tubed artillery to attack residential areas in Kostiantynivka.
A civilian who was at home at the time of the attack sustained fatal injuries.
Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!