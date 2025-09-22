All Sections
Russian drone attack on Kyiv Oblast sets houses on fire, injures man – photos

Ivan Diakonov Monday, 22 September 2025, 03:30
Balcony on fire. Photo: Kyiv Oblast Military Administration

Kyiv Oblast came under a Russian attack on the night of 21-22 September. Residential buildings have caught fire in several districts and one man has suffered a shrapnel wound.

Source: Mykola Kalashnyk, Head of Kyiv Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "A three-storey residential building caught fire as a result of the attack on the Boryspil district. Two houses were also burning."

Details: Kalashnyk reported that firefighters are working to extinguish the fires.

Updated at 04:55. A 32-year-old man has suffered a shrapnel wound to his shoulder in the Russian attack on the Boryspil district.

Damaged bus
Photo: Kyiv Oblast Military Administration

Debris from a downed Russian drone fell on an uninhabited high-rise building in the Obukhiv district.

Entrance to the building that was affected in the attack
Photo: Kyiv Oblast Military Administration
Damaged car
Photo: Kyiv Oblast Military Administration

In addition, a forest floor fire was recorded in the Vyshhorod district, while a house caught fire in the Fastiv district.

Background: On the night of 21-22 September, an air-raid warning was issued in the city of Kyiv and several Ukrainian oblasts due to a Russian drone attack. Air defence was responding.

Kyiv Oblast
Aftermath of Russian attack on Kyiv Oblast: cars and house on fire – photos
Civilian injured in Russian drone attack on Kyiv Oblast
Warehouses catch fire after Russian drone attack on Kyiv Oblast
