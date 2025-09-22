Russians attack Pokrovsk and 2 other fronts 90 times – Ukraine's General Staff

A total of 156 combat clashes have occurred on the battlefield over the past day, with the hottest situation observed on the Pokrovsk front, which saw 49 Russian attacks, while the Lyman and Novopavlivka fronts were attacked 41 times.

Details: On the North Slobozhanshchyna front and in Russia's Kursk Oblast, Ukrainian defenders repelled 6 Russian attacks. In addition, the Russians conducted 14 airstrikes, dropping 34 guided bombs, and fired 165 times on Ukrainian positions and settlements, including 11 times from multiple-launch rocket systems.

On the South Slobozhanshchyna front, the Russians tried to break through Ukrainian defences near the settlements of Vovchansk, Tyke and Zapadne and towards Odradne 13 times.

On the Kupiansk front, six Russian attacks occurred. Ukrainian forces repelled Russian assaults near the settlements of Stepova Novoselivka, Nova Kruhliakivka and Kupiansk.

On the Lyman front, the Russians conducted 21 attacks, trying to advance near the settlements of Hrekivka, Novomykhailivka, Shandryholove, Kolodiazi, Torske and Novoselivka.

On the Siversk front, the Russians conducted three assaults near the village of Serebrianka and towards Vyimka and Yampil.

On the Kramatorsk front, the Russians attacked towards the settlements of Stupochky and Novomarkove three times.

On the Toretsk front, the Russians conducted 11 attacks near the settlements of Pleshchiivka, Rusyn Yar, Poltavka and Toretsk.

On the Pokrovsk front, Ukrainian forces stopped 49 Russian assaults near the settlements of Pankivka, Nykanorivka, Novoekonomichne, Chervonyi Lyman, Promin, Chunyshyne, Zvirove, Udachne, Kotlyne and Dachne.

On the Novopavlivka front, the Russians conducted 20 attacks near the settlements of Filiia, Zelenyi Hai, Piddubne, Maliivka, Sichneve, Komyshuvakha, Vorone, Novomykolaivka and Zaporizke.

On the Huliaipole front, Ukrainian forces repelled four Russian attacks near the village of Olhivske and towards Poltavka.

On the Orikhiv front, the Russians tried to advance on Ukrainian positions near the village of Kamianske and towards Mala Tokmachka and Novodanylivka six times.

On the Prydniprovske front, the Russians did not conduct any offensive actions.

On the Volyn and Polissia fronts, there is no evidence of any offensive Russian groups being formed in the area.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian forces continue to inflict significant losses on Russian troops in both manpower and equipment, actively undermining Russia’s offensive potential in the rear.

