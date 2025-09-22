Russia attacks Ukraine with 141 drones: hits recorded in 7 locations

Russian forces attacked Ukraine with 141 drones of the Shahed (around 80), Gerbera and other types on the night of 21-22 September.

Source: Ukraine's Air Force

Details: Early reports indicated that as of 08:30, air defence forces had destroyed or jammed 132 Russian drones, including Shahed, Gerbera and other types, in the country's north, south, east and centre.

Advertisement:

Hits by 9 UAVs have been recorded in 7 locations and the fall of downed drones (debris) has been recorded in 8 locations.

In addition, the Russians conducted an airstrike on the infrastructure of the city of Zaporizhzhia between 04:00 and 06:00 on 22 September. Guided bombs were launched from tactical aircraft in the city of Tokmak in the temporarily occupied part of Zaporizhzhia Oblast. Sadly, casualties have been recorded.

Aircraft, anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare units, unmanned systems units and mobile fire groups from Ukraine's defence forces were involved in repelling the attack.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!