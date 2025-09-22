All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russia attacks Ukraine with 141 drones: hits recorded in 7 locations

STANISLAV POHORILOVMonday, 22 September 2025, 09:08
Russia attacks Ukraine with 141 drones: hits recorded in 7 locations
Mobile fire group. Photo: Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Telegram

Russian forces attacked Ukraine with 141 drones of the Shahed (around 80), Gerbera and other types on the night of 21-22 September. 

Source: Ukraine's Air Force 

Details: Early reports indicated that as of 08:30, air defence forces had destroyed or jammed 132 Russian drones, including Shahed, Gerbera and other types, in the country's north, south, east and centre.

Advertisement:

Hits by 9 UAVs have been recorded in 7 locations and the fall of downed drones (debris) has been recorded in 8 locations.

In addition, the Russians conducted an airstrike on the infrastructure of the city of Zaporizhzhia between 04:00 and 06:00 on 22 September. Guided bombs were launched from tactical aircraft in the city of Tokmak in the temporarily occupied part of Zaporizhzhia Oblast. Sadly, casualties have been recorded.

Aircraft, anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare units, unmanned systems units and mobile fire groups from Ukraine's defence forces were involved in repelling the attack.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

air defenceRusso-Ukrainian war
Advertisement:
Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant sees tenth blackout since Russian occupation
Trump at UN: NATO states "funding war against themselves" by buying Russian energy
Woman injured during labour dies in hospital after Russian attack on Kyiv on 7 September 
Three African countries quit International Criminal Court, clearing way for Putin
Ukraine's General Staff confirms strikes on key facilities in Russia and Crimea
UpdatedAirports in Denmark and Norway close after "large drones" spotted
All News
air defence
Russia attacks Ukraine with 54 drones: 21 hit its targets
Russians attack Ukraine with over 600 aerial assets, hits and debris fall recorded in 20 locations
Poland mobilises "all necessary personnel and assets" amid Russian attack on Ukraine
RECENT NEWS
19:11
Woman killed in Russian attack on Nikopol
19:02
Drone attack halts operations at Gazprom's plant in Astrakhan, says Reuters
18:51
US secretary of state rules out downing Russian aircraft violating NATO airspace
18:14
Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant sees tenth blackout since Russian occupation
18:11
Trump at UN: NATO states "funding war against themselves" by buying Russian energy
18:00
Woman injured during labour dies in hospital after Russian attack on Kyiv on 7 September 
17:31
Bridge used by Russian troops blown up in Belgorod Oblast
17:07
Idea to ban diesel fuel exports floated in Russia, says FT
16:59
Ukrainian company STG presents poncho that conceals soldiers from thermal imagers – photos
16:50
Russian army attacks Ukrainian state postal service branch in Odesa Oblast
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: