Ukraine has liberated 1.3 sq km on Dobropillia front over past 24 hours, says commander-in-chief

OLEKSANDR SHUMILINMonday, 22 September 2025, 15:28
Photo: DeepState

Over the past 24 hours, Ukraine’s defence forces have managed to regain control over 1.3 sq km of territory previously occupied by Russian troops on the Dobropillia front in Donetsk Oblast.

Source: Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine; DeepState, a Ukrainian group of military analysts

Quote: "Ukraine’s defence forces continue their operations on the Dobropillia front. Our soldiers are advancing. 

Over the past day, 1.3 sq km have been brought back under control, while a search-and-destroy operation against enemy forces has taken place over 2.1 sq km in the Pokrovsk district of Donetsk Oblast. Assault units have advanced between 200 m and 2.5 km in certain areas."

Details: Syrskyi added that 43 Russian soldiers were killed in the fighting, bringing total Russian losses up to 65. The commander-in-chief reported that as of 22 September, 164.5 sq km have been liberated on this front and 180.8 sq km cleared of Russian sabotage and reconnaissance groups (SRGs).

"Control over seven settlements has been restored, and nine have been cleared of enemy SRGs," he wrote.

Meanwhile, on the morning of 22 September, DeepState reported that the Russians had made gains in Zaporizhzhia and Dnipropetrovsk oblasts.

Background: On Saturday 20 September, DeepState reported that Russian occupation forces had advanced on three fronts, specifically in Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk and Donetsk oblasts.

