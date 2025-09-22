Russia claims capture of village in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, Ukraine denies this

Kalynivske on the interactive map of hostilities run by DeepState

The Russian Ministry of Defence has asserted that its troops have captured the village of Kalynivske in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, but Ukrainian forces have denied the claim.

Source: Russian Ministry of Defence on Telegram on 22 September; Oleksii Bielskyi, spokesperson for Dnipro Operational Strategic Group, in a comment to Ukrainian public broadcaster Suspilne

Details: The Ukrainian military said Russian forces are employing infiltration tactics in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, sending numerous small groups of one or two soldiers into populated areas to film propaganda videos.

Quote from Dnipro Operational Strategic Group: "These groups move along the 'green line' wearing protective ponchos and suits. Thanks to their camouflage, some of them manage to infiltrate deep into Ukrainian defences. Each infiltration group has a clearly defined task. Many such groups infiltrate populated areas deep within the defence forces' territory with the aim of recording propaganda videos in this area.

Two to five servicemen penetrate the outskirts of villages closest to the line of combat, unfurl a 'tricolour rag' [Russian flag – ed.], film it on video, which is immediately posted on propaganda channels, and Russia’s Ministry of Defence reports another victory."

More details: This was how Russia staged the "liberation" of Kalynivske in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on 22 September, the Dnipro Operational Strategic Group said.

Bielskyi emphasised that Ukraine’s defence forces are responding swiftly to such groups infiltrating Ukrainian territory.

"Such groups are quickly neutralised by drone strikes or artillery, or mopped up by assault units, and the settlements that the occupiers claim to have 'liberated' remain under Ukrainian control," he said.

As of 22 September 2025, Russian troops have occupied five villages in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast: Novoheorhiivka, Zaporizke, Sichneve (Yanvarske), Maliivka and Vorone. Despite active Russian operations in seven other villages, the Ukrainian defence forces continue to hold their positions.

