Trump and Zelenskyy to meet in New York tomorrow
Monday, 22 September 2025, 20:33
US President Donald Trump and his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy are set to meet in New York on Tuesday 23 September, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt has confirmed.
Source: European Pravda, citing Leavitt at a press conference
Details: Leavitt said the US president will attend the 80th session of the UN General Assembly in New York, where he will deliver a major speech on 23 September.
Quote: "The President [Trump – ed.] will also be hosting bilateral meetings with the UN Secretary-General and the leaders of Ukraine, Argentina and the European Union."
Background:
- Ukraine’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has confirmed that President Zelenskyy will attend the High-Level Week of the 80th UN General Assembly in New York.
- Zelenskyy has said that he wants to hear signals from Trump on security guarantees for Ukraine and further sanctions against Russia.
