Trump and Zelenskyy to meet in New York tomorrow

US President Donald Trump and his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy are set to meet in New York on Tuesday 23 September, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt has confirmed.

Source: European Pravda, citing Leavitt at a press conference

Details: Leavitt said the US president will attend the 80th session of the UN General Assembly in New York, where he will deliver a major speech on 23 September.

Quote: "The President [Trump – ed.] will also be hosting bilateral meetings with the UN Secretary-General and the leaders of Ukraine, Argentina and the European Union."

Background:

Ukraine’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has confirmed that President Zelenskyy will attend the High-Level Week of the 80th UN General Assembly in New York.

Zelenskyy has said that he wants to hear signals from Trump on security guarantees for Ukraine and further sanctions against Russia.

