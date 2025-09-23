Russia attacks Chernihiv with drones: critical infrastructure facility hit

Russian forces attacked the city of Chernihiv with drones on the night of 22-23 September, targeting a critical infrastructure facility.

Source: Dmytro Bryzhynskyi, Head of Chernihiv City Military Administration, on Telegram

Details: Bryzhynskyi said at least two explosions caused by Russian drones had been recorded within the city.

"The enemy is attacking one of the critical infrastructure facilities," he wrote.

Bryzhynskyi reported that no people had been injured in the attack.

