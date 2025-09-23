Turkish president does not believe war in Ukraine can end quickly

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan does not believe that Russia's war against Ukraine will end quickly.

Source: Erdoğan in an interview with Fox News

Details: Erdoğan noted that both Russia and Ukraine are suffering huge losses in the war.

He added that Ukraine cannot compete with Russia economically and Europe is unlikely to be able to provide Kyiv with economic support indefinitely.

"Our hope is that the support will continue. At the same time, the United States – I don't know how long it will give this support. I cannot estimate that," the Turkish president said.

When asked by the host whether this means the war could end soon, Erdoğan replied: "I don't really believe that it will. And that's not a good thing for the world. It's not good news. Thinking about this in this manner is heavy on our hearts."

He also noted that Europe and NATO should adopt Türkiye's approach to Russia, which is based on Ankara maintaining good relations with both Russian leader Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

