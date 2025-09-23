All Sections
Russia loses 1,010 soldiers, 2 aircraft and helicopter over past day

Iryna BalachukTuesday, 23 September 2025, 08:01
Russia loses 1,010 soldiers, 2 aircraft and helicopter over past day
A Ukrainian soldier carrying a shell. Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Russia has lost 1,010 soldiers killed and wounded and more than 600 weapons and pieces of military equipment over the past day, including aircraft and a helicopter.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 23 September 2025 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

  • approximately 1,103,580 (+1,010) military personnel
  • 11,199 (+5) tanks
  • 23,282 (+0) armoured combat vehicles
  • 33,052 (+53) artillery systems
  • 1,495 (+2) multiple-launch rocket systems
  • 1,218 (+0) air defence systems
  • 424 (+2) fixed-wing aircraft
  • 345 (+1) helicopters
  • 62,486 (+485) operational-tactical UAVs
  • 3,747 (+0) cruise missiles
  • 28 (+0) ships/boats
  • 1 (+0) submarine
  • 62,486 (+123) vehicles and fuel tankers
  • 3,969 (+0) special vehicles and other equipment.

The information is being confirmed.

