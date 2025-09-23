Russia loses 1,010 soldiers, 2 aircraft and helicopter over past day
Tuesday, 23 September 2025, 08:01
Russia has lost 1,010 soldiers killed and wounded and more than 600 weapons and pieces of military equipment over the past day, including aircraft and a helicopter.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook
Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 23 September 2025 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
- approximately 1,103,580 (+1,010) military personnel
- 11,199 (+5) tanks
- 23,282 (+0) armoured combat vehicles
- 33,052 (+53) artillery systems
- 1,495 (+2) multiple-launch rocket systems
- 1,218 (+0) air defence systems
- 424 (+2) fixed-wing aircraft
- 345 (+1) helicopters
- 62,486 (+485) operational-tactical UAVs
- 3,747 (+0) cruise missiles
- 28 (+0) ships/boats
- 1 (+0) submarine
- 62,486 (+123) vehicles and fuel tankers
- 3,969 (+0) special vehicles and other equipment.
The information is being confirmed.
