Russia loses 1,010 soldiers, 2 aircraft and helicopter over past day

A Ukrainian soldier carrying a shell. Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Russia has lost 1,010 soldiers killed and wounded and more than 600 weapons and pieces of military equipment over the past day, including aircraft and a helicopter.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 23 September 2025 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

Advertisement:

approximately 1,103,580 (+1,010) military personnel

military personnel 11,199 (+5) tanks

tanks 23,282 (+0) armoured combat vehicles

33,052 (+53) artillery systems

artillery systems 1,495 (+2) multiple-launch rocket systems

multiple-launch rocket systems 1,218 (+0) air defence systems

424 (+2) fixed-wing aircraft

fixed-wing aircraft 345 (+1) helicopters

helicopters 62,486 (+485) operational-tactical UAVs

operational-tactical UAVs 3,747 (+0) cruise missiles

28 (+0) ships/boats

1 (+0) submarine

62,486 (+123) vehicles and fuel tankers

vehicles and fuel tankers 3,969 (+0) special vehicles and other equipment.

The information is being confirmed.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!