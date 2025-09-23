All Sections
Battlefield sees 170 clashes: Russians intensify attacks on Pokrovsk and Novopavlivka fronts

STANISLAV POHORILOVTuesday, 23 September 2025, 08:16
Battlefield sees 170 clashes: Russians intensify attacks on Pokrovsk and Novopavlivka fronts
Ukrainian soldiers on the positions. Photo: State Border Guard Service

Ukrainian and Russian troops have clashed 179 times over the past 24 hours. The Russians have increased their activity on the Pokrovsk front (49 attacks the previous day and 58 over the past 24 hours) and the Novopavlivka front (20 attacks the previous day and 31 over the past 24 hours).

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Telegram, information as of 08:00 on 23 September

Details: A total of 223 combat engagements have been recorded over the past 24 hours.

On the North Slobozhanshchyna front and in Russia's Kursk Oblast, 11 combat engagements have taken place over the past 24 hours. In addition, Russian forces carried out 9 airstrikes, dropping 25 guided bombs, and subjected Ukrainian positions and populated areas to 192 bombardments, of which 10 were from multiple-launch rocket systems.

On the South Slobozhanshchyna front, the Ukrainian defenders repelled 12 Russian attacks near the settlements of Vovchansk, Vovchanski Khutory, Krasne Pershe and Zapadne and towards Odradne and Kutkivka.

On the Kupiansk front, the Russians mounted four attacks over the past 24 hours. Ukrainian defence forces repelled Russian assaults near Kupiansk, Kindrashivka and Pishchane.

On the Lyman front, the Russians attacked 20 times, seeking to advance near the settlements of Olhivka, Novoiehorivka, Hrekivka, Serednie, Kolodiazi, Stavky, Shandryholove, Novomykhailivka, Derylove, Torske and Zarichne and towards Stepove.

On the Siversk front, Ukrainian forces repelled seven Russian assaults near the settlements of Serebrianka and Vyimka.

On the Kramatorsk front, seven combat engagements were recorded near the settlements of Maiske and Stupochky.

On the Toretsk front, the Russians carried out 17 attacks near the settlements of Pleshchiivka, Berestok, Katerynivka, Kleban-Byk, Rusyn Yar, Shcherbynivka and Poltavka and towards Stepanivka.

On the Pokrovsk front, there were 58 combat clashes near the settlements of Nykanorivka, Zolotyi Kolodiaz, Rodynske, Chervonyi Lyman, Novoekonomichne, Myroliubivka, Promin, Vilne, Myrnohrad, Zvirove, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske and Dachne.

On the Novopavlivka front, Ukrainian forces repelled 31 Russian attempts to advance near the settlements of Filiia, Sichneve, Shevchenko, Sosnivka, Novoivanivka, Ternove, Myrne, Berezove, Novohryhorivka and Novomykolaivka and towards Ivanivka.

On the Huliaipole front, the Russians attacked Ukrainian positions three times near Poltavka.

On the Orikhiv and Prydniprovske fronts, Russian forces conducted no offensive actions.

On the Volyn and Polissia fronts, there is no evidence of any offensive Russian groups being formed in the area.

Ukrainian units are inflicting significant losses on the Russians and engaging in actions to deprive Russian forces of the opportunity to carry out offensive operations.

