Kremlin comments on drone incident near Copenhagen airport

Iryna KutielievaTuesday, 23 September 2025, 13:32
Kremlin comments on drone incident near Copenhagen airport
Stock photo: Getty Images

The Kremlin has rejected Denmark’s suggestion that Russia may have been involved in the drone incident near Copenhagen Airport, calling it "baseless".

Source: Russian news agency Interfax, citing Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Copenhagen Airport was shut down for almost four hours on the night of 22-23 September after large unidentified drones were spotted in its airspace. 

Oslo Airport in Norway was also closed for the same reason.

Quote: "With each baseless accusation they make, frankly, their statements no longer carry any weight, as time and again we hear nothing but baseless claims."

More details: Peskov added that he believes a country with a credible stance should not make "such baseless accusations".

Background:

  • Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen has not ruled out Russian involvement in the incident, which she called "a serious attack on Denmark’s critical infrastructure". 
  • Danish police have said the drones which forced the country’s main airport to close were likely controlled by a "capable operator"
  • On 10 September, nearly two dozen Russian drones entered Polish airspace in what was the first large-scale violation of this kind. Some flew as far as 300 km from the eastern border.

