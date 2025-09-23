Kremlin comments on drone incident near Copenhagen airport

The Kremlin has rejected Denmark’s suggestion that Russia may have been involved in the drone incident near Copenhagen Airport, calling it "baseless".

Source: Russian news agency Interfax, citing Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Copenhagen Airport was shut down for almost four hours on the night of 22-23 September after large unidentified drones were spotted in its airspace.

Oslo Airport in Norway was also closed for the same reason.

Quote: "With each baseless accusation they make, frankly, their statements no longer carry any weight, as time and again we hear nothing but baseless claims."

More details: Peskov added that he believes a country with a credible stance should not make "such baseless accusations".

Background:

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen has not ruled out Russian involvement in the incident, which she called "a serious attack on Denmark’s critical infrastructure".

Danish police have said the drones which forced the country’s main airport to close were likely controlled by a "capable operator".

On 10 September, nearly two dozen Russian drones entered Polish airspace in what was the first large-scale violation of this kind. Some flew as far as 300 km from the eastern border.

