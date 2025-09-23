All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Drones that paralysed Copenhagen airport piloted by "capable operator", police say

Ulyana Krychkovska, STANISLAV POHORILOVTuesday, 23 September 2025, 09:47
Drones that paralysed Copenhagen airport piloted by capable operator, police say
Stock photo: Getty Images

Danish police have said that the drones which caused the shutdown of the country’s main airport were likely controlled by a "capable operator". The drones came from different directions, turned their lights on and off and disappeared after a few hours.

Source: Reuters, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Airports in Copenhagen and Oslo were shut down for several hours after drones were spotted in their airspace late on Monday 22 September, resulting in tens of thousands of passengers facing flight cancellations and delays.

Advertisement:

"We have concluded that this was what we would call a capable operator," Danish police Chief Superintendent Jens Jespersen told reporters on Tuesday 23 September.

Jespersen stressed that this involved someone "with the capabilities, the will and the tools to show off in this way".

Background:

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Denmarkdrones
Advertisement:
Russians hit Ground Forces training unit with ballistic missiles, resulting in casualties among personnel
Crimean petrol stations reportedly have no fuel: crisis began
Former Ukrainian military chief Zaluzhnyi criticises Kursk operation and reflects on failed 2023 counteroffensive
Russians capture two villages in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast and Zaporizhzhia Oblast – DeepState
Zelenskyy: We can hold elections if we have a ceasefire
Trump admires Zelenskyy's bravery
All News
Denmark
Airports in Denmark and Norway suspend operations after "large drones" spotted
Kyiv's EU accession bid: Denmark works on ways to advance talks without opening clusters
Denmark unveils its "most ambitious" Ukraine aid programme
RECENT NEWS
16:35
Russia claims drones attack Novorossiysk, where naval base located – videos
16:13
EU's drone wall: Slovakia will join discussion, but Hungary will not
15:46
Ukraine's defence forces strike drone production facility and oil pumping station in Russia
15:43
Russians hit Ground Forces training unit with ballistic missiles, resulting in casualties among personnel
15:27
Russians drop three bombs on Kostiantynivka, Donetsk Oblast: 2 killed, 8 injured
15:25
Crimean petrol stations reportedly have no fuel: crisis began
15:22
EXPLAINERHow Russia helps Vučić stay in power in Serbia
15:11
Ukraine to send delegation to US to discuss joint weapons production
14:54
Kazakh President Tokayev offers his country as venue for Ukraine-Russia talks
13:58
Kremlin rejects Kyiv's meeting proposals and warns that situation will get worse
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: