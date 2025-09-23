Drones that paralysed Copenhagen airport piloted by "capable operator", police say

Danish police have said that the drones which caused the shutdown of the country’s main airport were likely controlled by a "capable operator". The drones came from different directions, turned their lights on and off and disappeared after a few hours.

Source: Reuters, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Airports in Copenhagen and Oslo were shut down for several hours after drones were spotted in their airspace late on Monday 22 September, resulting in tens of thousands of passengers facing flight cancellations and delays.

Advertisement:

"We have concluded that this was what we would call a capable operator," Danish police Chief Superintendent Jens Jespersen told reporters on Tuesday 23 September.

Jespersen stressed that this involved someone "with the capabilities, the will and the tools to show off in this way".

Background:

On 10 September, nearly two dozen Russian drones entered Polish airspace in what was the first large-scale violation of this kind. Some entered as far as 300 km from the eastern border.

Additionally, on 19 September, three Russian MiG-31 fighter jets entered Estonian airspace without permission over the Gulf of Finland and remained there for a total of 12 minutes. NATO reported that the aircraft were intercepted.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!