Ukraine's General Staff confirms strikes on key facilities in Russia and Crimea

Smoke rising after an explosion. Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

The Ukrainian General Staff has confirmed strikes on two Russian oil infrastructure sites and two aircraft.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Details: On the night of 22-23 September, Ukraine’s Rocket Forces and Artillery, together with the Unmanned Systems Forces and other branches of the defence forces, struck the 8-N oil pipeline control station near Naitopovichi in Russia’s Bryansk Oblast.

The 8-N facility is part of the 8-N–Stalnoy Kon main oil pipeline system, which is strategically significant in terms of supplying fuel to the Russian armed forces.

The General Staff said an oil pumping station was hit, followed by a fire at the site.

A repeat strike has also been confirmed on the Samara oil pipeline control station in Russia’s Samara Oblast, which blends high- and low-sulphur crude from different fields to produce the Urals export oil grade.

The extent of the damage is still being assessed.

The General Staff also confirmed that units from Defence Intelligence of Ukraine have struck two aircraft at the Kacha military airfield in Russian-occupied Crimea.

The outcome and the extent of the damage are also being confirmed.

Background: On 21 September 2025, the Prymary (Phantoms) special unit of Defence Intelligence of Ukraine destroyed two Russian Be-12 Chaika anti-submarine amphibious aircraft in temporarily occupied Crimea.

