Three African countries quit International Criminal Court, clearing way for Putin

Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger have announced that they are immediately withdrawing from the International Criminal Court (ICC).

Source: BBC News

Details: The three military-led states have issued a joint statement declaring they will no longer recognise the court in The Hague, denouncing it as an "instrument of neo-colonialist oppression".

Advertisement:

Quote: "The ICC has proven itself incapable of handling and prosecuting proven war crimes, crimes against humanity, crimes of genocide and crimes of aggression."

The ICC has not yet responded to the decision by the three nations, all of which maintain close ties with Russia. Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin remains under an ICC arrest warrant.

The African leaders have said they intend to establish "indigenous mechanisms for the consolidation of peace and justice". Military junta authorities have ruled Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger following coups from 2020 to 2023.

Their armed forces have faced accusations of committing crimes against civilians.

Russia has deepened its relationship with the three countries over recent years.

Background:

The ICC was created in 2002 to prosecute genocide, crimes against humanity, war crimes and aggression. Since its establishment, the court has opened 33 cases, with all but one focused on African countries.

A country’s withdrawal from the ICC becomes effective one year after it notifies the UN.

In 2023 the ICC issued an arrest warrant for Vladimir Putin over alleged war crimes in Ukraine.

Earlier this year, in a separate coordinated move, all three countries simultaneously withdrew from the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) after rejecting demands to restore democratic rule.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!