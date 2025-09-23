On 23 September, Russian forces struck Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia and Odesa oblasts, killing three civilians and wounding six more. In addition, residential buildings and civilian infrastructure facilities have been damaged.

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration; Ivan Fedorov, Head of Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration; State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Details: In the city of Nikopol, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, a Russian FPV drone killed a 70-year-old woman. Another local resident, aged 47, suffered shrapnel injuries and is receiving outpatient care. The strike also set a house on fire.

The Russians also hit Odesa Oblast. One woman was killed and three others injured in the Russian strike. The attack ignited five market kiosks, which were quickly extinguished. A hotel, offices belonging to postal operator Ukrposhta and telephone communications company Ukrtelecom, a community arts centre, an administrative services centre and several cars.

Five Russian strikes on the city of Zaporizhzhia were recorded. Warehouses and vehicles were damaged. One person was killed and two wounded – a 43-year-old man is in a critical condition and another in a moderate condition.

