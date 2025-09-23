NATO secretary general outlines position on intercepting Russian warplanes breaching airspace

NATO will determine whether to use force against Russian aircraft or drones violating its airspace based on real-time intelligence about the level of threat they may pose.

Source: NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte at the Alliance's headquarters in Brussels on 23 September, answering questions from journalists, as reported by European Pravda

Quote: "The decisions on whether to engage intruding aircraft, such as firing upon them, are of course taken in real time, are always based on available intelligence regarding the threat posed by the aircraft, including questions we have to answer like intent, armament and potential risk to Allied forces, civilians or infrastructure."

Details: Rutte added that NATO's Joint Forces in Europe, led by Supreme Allied Commander Europe Alexus Grynkewich, "has the overall prerogative and responsibility and also all the possibilities" for decision-making.

Quote from Rutte: "In the latest airspace violation we discussed today in Estonia, NATO forces promptly intercepted and escorted the aircraft without escalation, as no immediate threat was assessed."

Background:

On 23 September, the North Atlantic Council met at Estonia's request under Article 4 of the Washington Treaty to discuss Russia's dangerous violation of the country's airspace on 19 September.

On 19 September, Russian fighter jets are known to have violated Estonia's airspace over the Gulf of Finland and remained there for a total of 12 minutes. NATO reported that it had intercepted the warplanes.

During a UN Security Council meeting convened in response to the incident in Estonia, UK Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper said that NATO is ready to respond to violations of its airspace by Russian military aircraft.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha called on NATO to take more decisive action in response to Russia's violation of its airspace, going as far as to neutralise hostile targets.

Before that, Czech President Petr Pavel said he believes that NATO should respond militarily to Russia's violations.

