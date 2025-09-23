Bridge used by Russian troops blown up in Belgorod Oblast

Drones have attacked and destroyed a bridge used by Russian forces near the village of Staroseltsevo in Russia’s Belgorod Oblast.

Source: report by Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU)

Quote: "A bridge near the village of Staroseltsevo in Belgorod Oblast that the Russian occupation forces had been using for logistics has been blown up. A local resident described details of the explosion in a call intercepted by intelligence officers."

Details: DIU posted an audio recording of a conversation with a local resident who said the bridge had been attacked by a drone and completely destroyed.

"The bridge in Staroseltsevo has been blown up. Across the river, yeah. A drone flew over there. And it was f**king mined. And the bridge is f**king destroyed," the local resident said.

The report does not provide any photos or videos of the destroyed bridge.

