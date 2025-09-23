Two killed and 15 injured in 23 September Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia

Latest reports indicate that the number of people injured in a Russian drone attack on Zaporizhzhia on the afternoon of 23 September has risen to 15 and that two civilians have been killed.

Source: Ivan Fedorov, Head of Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "A 30-year-old man has died in hospital after sustaining severe injuries in the enemy strike on the city in the afternoon.

Advertisement:

The Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia has claimed the lives of two people. I express my condolences to the families and loved ones of those people."

Details: Fedorov said the number injured had increased to 15. Six of them received immediate medical assistance and declined hospitalisation.

Background: On 23 September, Russian forces carried out five Shahed drone strikes on Zaporizhzhia.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!