Two killed and 15 injured in 23 September Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia
Latest reports indicate that the number of people injured in a Russian drone attack on Zaporizhzhia on the afternoon of 23 September has risen to 15 and that two civilians have been killed.
Source: Ivan Fedorov, Head of Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration
Quote: "A 30-year-old man has died in hospital after sustaining severe injuries in the enemy strike on the city in the afternoon.
The Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia has claimed the lives of two people. I express my condolences to the families and loved ones of those people."
Details: Fedorov said the number injured had increased to 15. Six of them received immediate medical assistance and declined hospitalisation.
Background: On 23 September, Russian forces carried out five Shahed drone strikes on Zaporizhzhia.
