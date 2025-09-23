Zelenskyy: We see no willingness from China to end war

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said he told his US counterpart Donald Trump that he does not see any willingness on China’s part to end Russia’s war against Ukraine.

Source: Zelenskyy at a press conference following his meeting with Trump

Quote: "I shared it with President [Trump]: we don't feel their influence because we don't see the wishes from China to finish this war, I don't feel it totally. They are not interested. Really, I don't know why. All of us, we can be experts, experts and me also, to say that look, it's because of [the] economy, because of history, etc.

But we see and feel that they are not interested in [helping to end the war]. And that's why I said that for today, I see that Trump is [a] game changer."

Background: In his address to the UN General Assembly on 23 September, Trump emphasised that "China and India are the primary funders of the ongoing war by continuing to purchase Russian oil".

